iPhone 16's battery leak hints at possible overheating solution

By Akash Pandey 03:26 pm Jun 09, 202403:26 pm

What's the story Apple's iPhone 15 series faced widespread criticism due to overheating issues, despite the company's attempts to improve thermal management through software updates. In response, Apple appears to have made significant strides in addressing this problem with the forthcoming iPhone 16 series. A recent leak on X, revealed a potential battery for the new model that could help keep the device cooler.

Leaked battery features metal casing

The leaked battery for the upcoming iPhone 16 is similar in shape and size to its predecessor, the iPhone 15. However, it features a metal casing instead of the typical black foil used for smartphone batteries. This change is significant as metal casings are known to have superior heat management capabilities, potentially addressing the overheating issues experienced with previous models.

iPhone 16 to offer improved battery life

The leaked battery for the iPhone 16 also shows an increased capacity of 3,597mAh, a slight upgrade from the iPhone 15's battery capacity of 3,367mAh. This increase in capacity could lead to improved battery life for the smartphone. The new series is set to be released later this year, and is expected to include four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Upcoming keynote to showcase AI-powered features

Apple's keynote event at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 is scheduled for June 10. The tech giant is expected to announce a range of AI-powered features for iOS 18 during this event. Apple's digital assistant, Siri, is also set to get a major revamp this time. These new features will come pre-loaded on all iPhone 16 models, further enhancing the user experience of the upcoming smartphone series.