Apple iOS 18 update: Siri to introduce these AI features

By Akash Pandey 01:20 pm Jun 09, 202401:20 pm

What's the story Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) has been abuzz with rumors of significant updates to Siri, Apple's digital assistant. A leak from Apple Insider reveals that the tech giant is focusing on enhancing Siri's ability to comprehend natural language commands. The company has also been training Siri with intentionally vague user requests, such as wanting to create a blog or expressing feelings of nostalgia.

Siri's integration with iPhone apps

Siri's new AI capabilities will be incorporated into no fewer than 18 built-in iPhone apps, including Camera, Mail, Photos, Safari, and Voice Memos. In the Camera app, Siri will respond to voice commands for camera control such as switching between photo and video modes, starting a shutter timer, and toggling between front and rear cameras. This integration is part of Apple's broader effort to make its AI more accustomed to natural language instructions from end users.

Advanced features in Mail and Photos apps

For the Mail app, Apple plans to use machine learning to automatically classify emails. Siri will handle tasks such as composing, sending, scheduling emails, marking them as junk, summarizing emails, setting reminders, and creating smart replies. In the Photos app, Apple might bring a suite of photo editing features powered by generative AI. These facilities could include the ability to remove unwanted objects from pictures and fill in the gaps using generative AI.

Improved functionality in Safari and Voice Memos

Siri integration in Safari might offer webpage summaries, akin to the functionality offered by Google Gemini on Android. Users can also expect voice commands for creating new tab groups and opening private tabs. In the Voice Memos app, Siri will enable complete hands-free voice memo recording.