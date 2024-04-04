Next Article

The non-Pro models will also get the Action Button, replacing the iconic Alert Slider

Leak reveals key changes coming to Apple iPhone 16 range

By Akash Pandey 11:25 am Apr 04, 202411:25 am

What's the story Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 series will introduce a range of design changes, as suggested by dummy units used by case manufacturers. Images of the dummy units of iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max have been shared by tipster Sonny Dickson on X. The Pro versions appear similar to their predecessors, but the standard versions showcase a vertical camera arrangement. The dummy units also reveal a new 'Capture' button on the right-side rail, below the power button.

Twitter Post

Action button, above volume rockers, will be common to all

Performance boost

Enhanced performance expected in 16 series

The forthcoming iPhone 16 series will be powered by advanced chipsets with Apple's improved AI capabilities and superior camera specifications. The Pro models are expected to utilize the A18 Pro chipset, while a modified version of the A17 chip will likely power the standard 16 and 16 Plus. These chips are designed to deliver enhanced performance and efficiency, offering users a more seamless experience.

Advanced features

Display improvements and AI-driven features

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 series will feature larger screens, with the Pro model possibly boasting a 6.3-inch screen and the Pro Max a 6.9-inch display. The standard models may adopt a 120Hz refresh rate, doubling the current standard of 60Hz. Additionally, AI-driven features such as advanced Siri capabilities and AI-powered enhancements for built-in apps like Photos, Mail and Notes are expected to be introduced.

Enhanced specifications

Camera upgrades and larger batteries are also on the cards

The iPhone 16 series is expected to bring significant camera upgrades, including a rumored 48MP ultra-wide lens for Pro models and sophisticated eight-part hybrid lenses for the Pro Max variant. Rumors also suggest larger batteries for the series, complemented by faster-charging capabilities of up to 40W wired charging and 20W MagSafe charging. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is speculated to house a substantial 4,676mAh battery.