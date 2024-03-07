Next Article

It is available for both iOS and Android devices

Adobe Express introduces Firefly AI features in mobile beta app

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:50 pm Mar 07, 202407:50 pm

What's the story Adobe has unveiled a mobile beta for Adobe Express, its cloud-dependent design platform, introducing Firefly-powered generative AI features to iOS and Android devices. This app enables users to craft assets like posters, social media posts, and website banners, with Creative Cloud members having the ability to access/modify Photoshop and Illustrator files directly in the app. The beta version is free, including premium features like Generative Fill and Text to Image effects at no extra charge during the testing phase.

Subscription plans and compatibility

Once Adobe Express exits beta, a subscription starting at $9.99 (Rs. 826) per month will be required to access premium features, giving users access to all tools on desktop and mobile platforms. The generative AI features rely on cloud-based processing, but not all smartphones are compatible with the new beta. Android users can get the app from the Google Play Store, while iOS users need to sign up due to Apple's limitations on beta user numbers.

Collaboration and migration of projects

The updated Express mobile beta shares its platform with the desktop version released last year, reestablishing collaborative workflows between desktop and mobile devices. Ian Wang, Vice President of Product for Adobe Express, stated that historical data from the previous app will be smoothly migrated when the new app exits beta phase. However, users won't see their projects from the current mobile app in the new beta one immediately.

Competition with Canva's Magic Studio

Adobe's Firefly AI facilities have been accessible as standalone web apps since September last year, but were not integrated into design workflows. The Express mobile beta is the first app to include them besides other design tools, giving it a competitive edge over rival design platform Canva, which hasn't made its "Magic Studio" AI features available to mobile users. The integration of Firefly AI features in the Express app aims to improve the user experience and streamline the design process.