Free Fire MAX codes for February 18: How to redeem

By Akash Pandey 10:11 am Feb 18, 202410:11 am

What's the story Exciting times are on the horizon for Garena Free Fire MAX enthusiasts as the redemption codes for Sunday (February 18) have been released. These unique codes offer players the chance to obtain a variety of in-game rewards, including weapons, diamonds, and skins. The game features improved graphics, controls, gameplay mechanics, larger maps, increased player capacity, and fresh modes for players to explore and enjoy.

Here are the codes for Sunday (February 18). Due to expiration dates and server limitations, these codes may not work for every player. FERTY9IHKBOV98U, FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3, FVBERFJUVYTSRF4, F45NJTKYOHJV7HN FCAKI7W63T4FVR5, FBTFJVI8C7Y6SFE, FBRTJKGUVHYRGRT, FGBVTYGHU76T4RE FGBW3REGFBI7345, FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R, FFEVDBHUA7Q6TGH, FIRUYHGFBCNI8S7 FWUYEGTBRTGNBK, F8FXTHR8KIUHWG4, FGT5RFVDERFVSER, FJUYHGRBFNKYTG4 FB5TGIVUYTSRFVB, FFICJGW9NKYT, XUW3FNK7AV8N, PCNF5CQBAJLK

To utilize a redeem code, you must visit the rewards redemption site. Login and enter a code on the website to claim the corresponding rewards. Garena will deposit the rewards from the redeem codes directly into your in-game account, accessible for collection from the mail section. Note that it might take about 24 hours for the items to be delivered, so patience is advised.