Xiaomi 14 Ultra to feature a LEICA co-engineered camera setup

Xiaomi 14 Ultra launching at MWC 2024: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 11:16 pm Feb 17, 202411:16 pm

What's the story Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, is all set to make its debut at the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month. Ahead of the launch, the device's specifications and design have been been leaked. Based on WinFuture's report, the phone will feature a flat back and display, an IP68 rating, and an optional titanium frame. The phone is expected to retail for €1,499 (nearly Rs. 1,34,055) in France. Here's everything you can expect from it.

Display/camera

High-resolution display, impressive camera capabilities

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is rumored to offer a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and high peak brightness. The camera system will be the star of the show, with four 50MP sensors for primary, ultra-wide, and both 3.2x and 5x zoom. The primary 50MP lens boasts a one-inch sensor with a maximum aperture size of f/1.6 and large sensor pixels. Video enthusiasts will appreciate support for 8K recordings at up to 24fps.

Performance

Phone to house high-end hardware

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for the European model. The device will boot Android 14-based HyperOS and pack a 5,300mAh battery with support for fast wired and wireless charging. Other notable features include the latest Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. More details about the phone will be revealed during the official launch at MWC.