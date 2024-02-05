The facility is currently rolling out

WhatsApp introduces 'Commands' feature for business accounts: How it works

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:58 am Feb 05, 202410:58 am

What's the story WhatsApp has introduced a fresh feature called "Commands" for business accounts utilizing the official WhatsApp Cloud API. This update for the popular messaging platform, aims to enhance communication between businesses and their customers. The facility is accessible to users with the latest iterations of WhatsApp for both iOS as well as Android. In the meantime, favorite contacts and channel report features are in the works.

Next Article

Usage

Commands feature explained

Commands are text strings that appear in a list, when users type a forward slash during a chat with a business that has set up this feature. Each command comes with a helpful hint, guiding users on the specific action linked to its use. Businesses can create up to 30 commands, with each command limited to 32 characters and each hint capped at 256 characters.

Helpful

What are the benefits?

This new feature signifies a major step forward in improving customer-business interactions, offering businesses an innovative tool to boost communication and user experience. It enables faster responses and more personalized exchanges, directing customers toward the specific services provided. The Commands feature seems to closely resemble the quick reply option. The latter is reserved for standard business profiles, to send default text to their customers, to aid them in time-saving.

Others

WhatsApp is also working on these features

On a related note, WhatsApp is working on a favorite contacts feature. This will permit users to pick their top contacts, which will then be shown at the top of the calls tab for quick access. With a single tap, users can engage in calls with their preferred contacts. WhatsApp is also bringing a channel report facility on Android devices. The goal is to provide real-time notifications about the status of their channels, to channel administrators.