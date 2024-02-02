Channel reports will be accessible in app settings

WhatsApp to bring channel report feature on Android devices

By Akash Pandey 06:51 pm Feb 02, 202406:51 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a new feature through the Google Play Beta Program. Discoverable in the 2.24.3.31 update, the feature will enable users to access channel reports and is expected to be available in a future app update. The primary goal of the channel reports feature is to offer real-time notifications to channel administrators about the status of their channels, alerting them to significant violations.

Next Article

Use

Channel reports purpose and benefits

This new feature will provide users with a transparent view of potential issues and improve the platform's content moderation process. As users see the impact of their reports, they'll likely feel more confident and motivated to continue reporting inappropriate content, helping maintain a safe environment on the platform. Within the app settings, a dedicated section will display all reported channels and their updates, giving users insights into the outcomes of reports previously submitted to the moderation team.

Information

It will roll out to beta testers in coming weeks

The latest changes can be discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android update (version 2.24.3.31). The feature is still in the works and expected to roll out for beta testers in the coming weeks, with broader availability at a later date.