Meta's Threads set to launch in EU next month

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:39 pm Nov 30, 202307:39 pm

Threads was introduced this July

US tech giant Meta is gearing up to introduce Threads, its text-based social network, to the European Union (EU). The debut will take place in the coming month, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Although Threads has been around since July, it hasn't been available for EU users. The app has seen numerous updates and feature additions since its launch.

Complying with EU regulations

To align with EU regulations, Meta might provide a view-only version of Threads for users in the region. This would let them browse content without creating a profile, though they'd likely need one to post. It's still uncertain how Meta plans to generate an algorithmic feed for users without profiles and if they'll be able to follow others.

Data collection and ad-free subscription

Currently, Threads doesn't display ads, but its privacy labels on iOS reveal that it gathers a considerable amount of data and uses Instagram for logging in. Under EU rules like the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act, large platforms must get explicit consent from users to collect data for personalized ads. To comply, Meta already offers a paid subscription for EU-based Facebook and Instagram users, allowing them to enjoy these services ad-free.