Feb 03, 2024

What's the story WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a new feature that will enhance its calling capabilities by allowing users to select their favorite contacts for easy access on iOS. The latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.3.10.70 update, found on the TestFlight app, indicates that the messaging giant is working on this feature to serve its global user base better and address their evolving needs.

The favorite contacts feature would enable users to pick their top connections, which will then be displayed at the top of the calls tab for quick access. This design aims to offer a more efficient and personalized calling experience by ensuring that favorite contacts are always within reach on WhatsApp's calling interface. With just one tap, users can start phone calls with their preferred contacts, streamlining the overall communication process.

As of now, the feature to designate favorite contacts is still under development and not available for beta testers. However, it is anticipated to be included in an upcoming update of WhatsApp for the iOS app. This new addition demonstrates WhatsApp's dedication to prioritizing user preferences and enhancing overall accessibility as it continues to explore new features and improvements.