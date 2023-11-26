WhatsApp restores 'view once' feature for desktop apps

By Akash Pandey 12:14 pm Nov 26, 202312:14 pm

The ability to send view one message is now rolling out

WhatsApp is bringing back the feature to send "view once" photos and videos for its desktop apps, a year after it was removed. The update is rolling out to users who have installed the latest versions of WhatsApp desktop apps. The button to set an image/video as a view once message now appears within the caption bar. Although some may not have access to this feature yet, it will become available to more users over the coming weeks, per WABetaInfo.

Feature was unnecessarily removed from desktop

WhatsApp chose to eliminate the option of sending and opening "view once" photos and videos on WhatsApp Web and desktop apps last year. Nevertheless, the decision to discontinue it from desktop applications appeared unnecessary, restricting users from sharing temporary photos and videos. Moreover, the reintroduced feature is now compatible with the latest versions of WhatsApp's desktop apps, per WABetaInfo. Recently, it has also been expanded to WhatsApp Web, macOS, and linked devices like the beta version for iPad.

It prevents data from being stored in device's memory

WhatsApp's decision to restore the "view once" feature for desktop apps demonstrates its commitment to adapting and responding to user feedback. The feature allows users to send media that can only be viewed once, providing an enhanced level of privacy and ensuring that sensitive or temporary content remains ephemeral, and is prevented from getting stored in the device's memory. The reintroduction of this feature addresses significant user complaints since last year and highlights the importance of user-centric updates.