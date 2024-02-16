Players are advised to stay vigilant for new codes

Free Fire MAX codes for February 16: How to redeem

Feb 16, 2024

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has introduced a fresh batch of redemption codes. These codes grant players access to complimentary rewards such as weapons, skins, character outfits, and additional aids to conquer challenging levels. Remember that each code can only be used once per player. Also, the codes remains active for 12 to 18 hours, so prompt action is essential to redeem them.

Here are the codes for February 16: VNY3MQWNKEGU, U8S47JGJH5MG, FFIC33NTEUKA, ZZATXB24QES8 FFICJGW9NKYT, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FF9MJ31CXKRG, FFCO8BS5JW2D FBSEU3RYFHGB7C, FNJDIKRJHTNBGM, FBKVICUXYTSRFW, FEVRBTNGJKIVUY FXTZREADQCV2B3, FNJ4RIUF7YGCFV, FSBWNJ3E4RUTFH, FYVGBCXNSJE4RU FYTHGFBCNXJKSI, FEUYGTFV5RBVJU, FYTXSGKEGDRBTB, FJUYGF45VRBNTGM FKHBI45TVYTGFSV, FWBENM87RJKTYHU, FYHGBHJI8WU7635, FTRF4VRBFNJKCIU

How to unlock in-game items?

To redeem a Garena Free Fire MAX code, players must navigate to the official rewards redemption page and log in using their account credentials. Just enter the redeem code into the specified field and click the "Confirm" button. If the code is active, gamers can expect to receive the rewards in their account within 24 hours.