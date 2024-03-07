Next Article

Buyers will get 3 months of free YouTube Premium subscription

Xiaomi 14, 14 Ultra go official in India: Check features

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:21 pm Mar 07, 202407:21 pm

What's the story Xiaomi has launched its latest Xiaomi 14 series smartphones, including the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, in India. To recall, the devices made their global debut at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month. These devices boast LTPO displays, IP68-rated dust and water resistance, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors, Leica lenses, and speedy wired and wireless charging.

Cost

Pricing and offers

Xiaomi 14 comes in Jade Green, Matte Black, and Classic White colors. Its sole 12GB/512GB model costs Rs. 69,999. Sale starts on March 11. Xiaomi 14 Ultra is offered in a 16GB/512GB trim priced at Rs. 99,999. Bookings are open for Rs. 9,999, and pre-bookers will get the device on April 9. The open sale will start on April 12. Free screen replacement within six months, and one out-of-warranty repair with no labor costs, will be provided for both devices.

Facilities

Xiaomi 14 offers these features

The Xiaomi 14 sports a 6.36-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K (1,200x 2,670 pixels) resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a 4,610mAh battery, supporting 90W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. The device runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, based on Android 14, and features a triple rear camera setup, with a primary custom Leica Summilux lens and optical image stabilization.

Specs

Specifications of Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi 14 Ultra boasts a larger 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 1,440p (2K) resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It shares the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor but has a bigger 5,300mAh battery, supporting 90W wired and 80W wireless charging. The device includes a vapor cooling chamber for better thermal performance. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra's rear camera setup features a 50MP Sony Lyt-900 sensor with OIS and three additional cameras, including two zoom options.

Cameras

A look at the camera setup

On the rear, the Xiaomi 14 has a 50MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and another 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. There is a 32MP (f/2.0) camera on the front. At the back, Xiaomi 14 Ultra boasts a 50MP (f/1.63-f/4.0) main lens, a 50MP (f/1.8) telephoto snapper, a 50MP (f/2.5) periscope lens, and another 50MP (f/1.8) ultra-wide camera. It shares its selfie shooter with the Xiaomi 14.