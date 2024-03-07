Next Article

CSpace operates on pay-per-view basis

Kerala launches India's first government-owned OTT platform: What it offers

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 06:26 pm Mar 07, 202406:26 pm

What's the story Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has launched India's first state-owned OTT platform, CSpace. Managed by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), CSpace aims to showcase films with artistic and cultural value without adversely affecting the mainstream film industry. Vijayan described the launch as a 'pioneering initiative' and a decisive step in the onward journey of Malayalam Cinema.

Non-commercial OTT

CSpace's focus on artistic and cultural content

Unlike private OTT platforms that focus on profit-making and commercial movies, CSpace is dedicated to streaming content with alternative cinema. "Private OTT platforms give prominence to films in the most widely spoken language since their prime motive is to maximize profit. CSpace's priority, on the other hand, is to onboard and stream content with artistic and cultural values," said Vijayan. "This will also help the promotion of the Malayalam language and culture," he added.

Operational details

Selection process and transparency in operations

To choose content for streaming, KSFDC has formed a 60-member curator panel featuring prominent cultural icons like Benyamin, OV Usha, Santhosh Sivan, Shyamaprasad, Sunny Joseph, and Jeo Baby. Each submitted content will be assessed based on its artistic, cultural, and infotainment value before being featured on the platform. KSFDC Chairman Shaji N Karun emphasized that total transparency in profit earnings and viewership numbers are key features of CSpace.

Subscription model

Pay per view model and initial content lineup

CSpace operates on pay-per-view basis, allowing viewers to watch a feature film for Rs. 75 and shorter content for a lower price. Half of the amount charged will go to the content provider. In first phase, 42 films have been selected for streaming, including 35 feature films, six documentaries, and a short film. Films that won national or state awards and those exhibited at film festivals will also be streamed. CSpace app is available on Play Store and App Store.