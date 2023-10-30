Kerala serial blasts target Jehovah's Witnesses meeting: Who are they

By Prateek Talukdar 09:49 pm Oct 30, 202309:49 pm

A series of explosions occurred during a Jehovah's Witnesses prayer gathering in Kerala on Sunday

A series of explosions occurred during a Jehovah's Witnesses prayer meeting in Kerala's Kalamassery on Sunday, resulting in three deaths and leaving over 50 injured. Dominic Martin—a former member of the religious group for 16 years, has surrendered to the police—claiming responsibility for the attack. He posted a social media video before surrendering, explaining he executed the attack as he believed the sect's position was "anti-national" and wanted them to change their ways. Here, we explore who Jehovah's Witnesses are.

Origins of Jehovah's Witnesses

Most recognized for its door-to-door evangelism, the Jehovah's Witnesses is a Christian denomination that emerged in 19th century America as a branch of the International Bible Students' Association, founded by Charles Taze Russell. Russell was from a Presbyterian background, which originated during the 16th-century Protestant Reformation. These students, led by Russell, reportedly interpreted Jehovah, a version of the Hebrew "Yahweh"—the name of God in Judaism that is also mentioned in the Bible—as the name of the Abrahamic "God the Father."

Jehovah's Witnesses beliefs

The group believes that Jesus Christ would establish a Golden Age or 1,000 years of peace on Earth, wherein the society will go back to its original purity without poverty or inequality. They reject the concept of the Holy Trinity, instead viewing Jesus Christ as the "King of God's Kingdom in heaven" and not the Almighty God. They worship Jehovah as "the one true and Almighty God, the Creator."

Jehovah's Witnesses believed 1914 would trigger end of worldly governments

While the name "Jehovah's Witnesses" was adopted widely in the 1930s, early believers thought 1914—the year World War I began—would set off the end of worldly governments, culminating with the Battle of Armageddon. Armageddon refers to Mount Megiddo in Israel, where the final conflict between good and evil is destined to take place, as per some Christians. However, the Jehovah's Witnesses believe the Battle of Armageddon will take place worldwide, with Jesus leading a heavenly army.

Presence and legal status in India

The presence of Jehovah's Witnesses in India dates back to 1905, with their office also being established in Mumbai in 1926. They received legal registration in 1978, and their official website states that there are 947 congregations with approximately 60,000 followers in India. A significant case involving the sect took place in August 1986 when the Supreme Court determined that forcing three Jehovah's Witnesses children to sing the national anthem at school infringed upon their fundamental right to religion.

Political neutrality and persecution

Jehovah's Witnesses acknowledge the legitimate authority of the government in many aspects, such as paying taxes. However, they do not participate in elections, serve in the military, salute the flag, or bow down to national symbols as they believe these actions conflict with their primary loyalty to God. Consequently, they are persecuted in several countries as the nationalists consider them "enemies of the state." In Nazi Germany, they were marked with a purple triangle and were killed in concentration camps.