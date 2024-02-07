The update is meant for DMA compliance in EU

Apple rolls out iOS 17.4 beta 2 update: What's new?

Feb 07, 2024

What's the story Apple has rolled out the iOS 17.4 beta 2 update for developers, and plans to release a stable version to all users in March. This update is designed to help the company comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) across 27 European Union countries, including France, Germany, and Italy. Alongside the iOS update, Apple has also introduced upgrades for macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

New features introduced in iOS 17.4 beta 2

The iOS 17.4 beta 2 offers several exciting features, like alternative app stores on iPhones, giving users more options beyond the traditional App Store. App developers can now provide in-app purchases through different payment methods, not just the App Store. Additionally, EU iPhone users can select a default browser when opening Safari, allowing for a more personalized browsing experience. Third-party app developers will gain access to NFC for banking and wallet apps, enabling contactless payments sans relying on Wallet/Apple Pay.

Additional developer features and notarization for iOS apps

Developers can now request extra hardware and software features from Apple with the iOS 17.4 beta 2 update. The firmware also introduces Notarization for iOS apps, an added security measure aimed at preventing scams, malware fraud, and harmful content. This feature serves as a baseline review for all apps, using a mix of human review and automated checks to protect users.

Problems with beta updates

It is important to note that beta updates may come with bugs and glitches that could affect the iPhone's performance. Users may face temporary unresponsiveness, reduced battery life, or even malfunctioning apps. Such updates offer new facilities, but should always be done on the user's secondary device.