It will comprise offerings from at least 15 networks

Fox, ESPN, and Warner Bros launching combined sports streaming app

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:32 pm Feb 07, 202403:32 pm

What's the story Later this year, a groundbreaking sports streaming app is set to launch, thanks to a collaboration between Warner Bros. Discovery, ESPN/Disney, and Fox Sports. Each company will own a third of the unnamed app, which will stream various leagues and sports. Disney CEO Bob Iger described the launch as "a significant moment for Disney and ESPN, a major win for sports fans, and an important step forward for the media business."

Next Article

Package

Wide range of sports networks and events included

The upcoming streaming service will include networks like ESPNews, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. SECN, TBS, ACCN, BTN, TNT, and truTV will also be included. It will broadcast games from the Grand Slam Tennis, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, PGA Tour Golf, and more. Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max users will be able to bundle the new service with their existing subscriptions.

Need

Addressing the fragmented sports streaming landscape

Sports streaming has become more fragmented as some leagues stick with traditional cable networks in the US, while others partner with streaming services. Amazon Prime Video airs live Thursday Night Football games, Apple TV+ offers a Major League Soccer (MLS) season pass, and Paramount+ and NBC's Peacock provide select live sports streams. The joint app aims to address local blackouts caused by regional sports streamers and offer a wider range of streaming options.

Future

ESPN's direct-to-consumer plans and potential impact

ESPN plans to launch a streaming-specific version of its sports network in 2025 as viewers continue to move away from cable. Last year, ESPN and Disney discussed partnering with the NFL and NBA, according to CNBC. The collaboration with Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery could lead to a super sports streaming platform that sports fans would appreciate. However, it could also result in an incomplete, costlier, and bug-ridden version of cable TV.