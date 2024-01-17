Apple opens new 15-story Bengaluru office with 1,200 worker capacity

The eco-friendly building constructed with locally sourced materials will operate entirely on renewable energy

Apple has unveiled its brand-new 15-story office in Bengaluru's Minsk Square, designed to accommodate up to 1,200 employees. The eco-friendly building, constructed with locally sourced materials like stone, wood, and fabric, will operate entirely on renewable energy. This new space joins Apple's existing offices in Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, further solidifying the company's presence in India. Workers at the Bengaluru location will contribute to various departments, such as software, hardware, services, Information Systems and Technology operations, and customer support.

Location and accessibility of the new office

Located in the heart of Bengaluru, the Apple office is close to iconic landmarks like the Vidhana Soudha, the High Court, and Chinnaswami Cricket Stadium. Thanks to its proximity to the Cubbon Park metro station, employees can easily access public transportation. The new office has been unveiled almost a year after Apple opened its first official store in India in April 2023. It is located at Mumbai's Jio World Drive mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex area.

Sustainable design and employee amenities

Apple's dedication to sustainability is apparent in the building's design, which aims to achieve a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum rating. The tech giant has powered all its facilities with renewable energy since 2018 and achieved carbon neutrality for corporate operations in 2020. The Bengaluru office boasts a dedicated lap space and areas for collaboration and wellness. At present, Apple has around 3,000 employees in India.