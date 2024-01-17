OpenAI to make cybersecurity tools for US military

Jan 17, 2024

OpenAI still won't let its tech be used for making weapons

OpenAI, the brains behind ChatGPT, is joining forces with the US Defense Department to create open-source cybersecurity software for the Pentagon and military. This move is a shift from OpenAI's earlier stance of not sharing its AI tech for military use. Anna Makanju, OpenAI's VP of Global Affairs, shared this news during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Policy update allows military applications

Recently, OpenAI changed its terms of service, taking out the part that said no to using its AI for "military and warfare" applications. Makanju said this choice is part of a big policy update to make room for new ways to use ChatGPT and other tools. She said OpenAI still won't let its tech be used for making weapons, hurting people, or wrecking things.

OpenAI focuses on election security and preventing misuse

Besides working with the Pentagon, OpenAI is also stepping up its game in election security. The company is focusing on stopping its AI tools from being misused to spread fake political news. OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, talked about how important it is to protect elections and admitted that people are worried about tech being misused in politics.