Here's everything Apple will launch in 2024

By Akash Pandey 12:05 am Dec 27, 202312:05 am

Apple's first product in 2024 could be the Vision Pro

As we step into 2024, Apple is poised to make big waves, diving headfirst into a new product line since 2015 with the Vision Pro. The mixed reality headset is no more a mystery. But the coming year will reveal how it stacks up against competitors like Meta Quest 3. Anticipation will also be high for other announcements from Apple, including new OLED iPads, the tenth iteration of the Apple Watch, the iPhone 16 series, and the next-generation AirPods.

Vision Pro is likely to launch by February

Apple introduced the Vision Pro nearly six months ago at WWDC. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now predicted that mass shipments will start in early January 2024, with the headset hitting Apple Stores by late January or early February. The Vision Pro is a mixed-reality device that lets users switch between AR-VR using a Digital Crown. The $3,500 headset boasts high-resolution micro-LED displays and hand/eye tracking for controls. It offers immersive apps, games, experiences, and on-device spatial video recording capabilities.

iPad Pro with OLED display: Apple's most advanced tablet

Apple is set to bring OLED technology to the iPad Pro, a first for the company's large displays. OLED offers numerous benefits over mini-LED/LED, such as deeper blacks, enhanced contrast, improved HDR, and better power efficiency. The new iPad Pro models will likely offer a revamped design, a slimmer profile, and upgraded cameras. They will come in 13-inch and 11.1-inch sizes. The flagship tablets may feature the M3 chip as an upgrade from the current M2 chip.

Apple Watch X: New design and upgraded health features

Apple plans to release the 10-generation Apple Watch, or presumably Watch X, in 2024. This new model will sport a sleeker design and a micro-LED display, improving power efficiency and display quality. A novel magnetic band attachment system may debut on this model. The design change should free up internal space for a bigger battery and other sensors. The Watch X is also rumored to offer blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection, providing users with valuable health insights.

iPhone 16 series: Upgraded features and larger displays

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected sometime in Q3 2024. The standard models will inherit several features previously exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models, like the Action Button and a 3-nanometer chip. The regular variants are rumored to offer 60Hz displays but include a new camera setup that will enable spatial video recording. The Action Button will be included in all models, and it could be capacitive rather than mechanical. Also, the entire lineup will get upgraded thermals.

The Pro models will get slightly larger displays

In contrast to regular models, the iPhone 16 Pro variants will flaunt larger displays, with the 16 Pro measuring 6.3-inch and the iPhone 16 Pro Max at 6.9-inch. Additional Pro-exclusive speculations comprise a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, Wi-Fi 7 integration, and an upgraded 5G chipset.

AirPods range will be upgraded in 2024

The upcoming AirPods 4 is expected to have a fresh design with shorter stems, merging the look of current AirPods and AirPods Pro. The fit and sound quality will also be improved. This time around, two versions will be available at varying prices, with the pricier model featuring ANC. The new AirPods will include an upgraded case with a speaker for Find My alerts and a USB-C port. The over-the-ear AirPods Max headphones will also be updated in 2024.