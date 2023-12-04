Apple's Make-in-India push: iPhone batteries to be manufactured in Haryana

By Akash Pandey 03:17 pm Dec 04, 202303:17 pm

TDK is a leading electronic components and devices company

TDK Corporation, a Japanese electronic parts maker, will produce Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery cells for iPhones in Haryana, as revealed by Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Apple has been eyeing India as a key growth market, looking to shift some production away from China. Since 2017, Apple has been assembling iPhones in India through Wistron and Foxconn, with a total of 14 suppliers in the country.

Take a look at the announcement

Manufacturing facility will create thousands of jobs

TDK plans to set up a manufacturing facility in Haryana, creating thousands of new jobs, according to Chandrasekhar. The latest development aligns with Apple's strategy to broaden its presence and production capabilities in India. Its partner Tata has decided to expand its iPhone plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu to double production capacity and boost exports. On a related note, iPhone maker Foxconn has announced a $1.6 billion expansion in our country.

The battery cells will be supplied to Sunwoda Electronics

The Li-ion battery cells produced at TDK's Haryana facility will be supplied to Apple's battery assembler Sunwoda Electronics. The partnership between TDK and Apple further solidifies their supply chain in India and bolsters the tech giant's efforts to diversify its production locations beyond China. As of now, both Apple and TDK Corporation are yet to comment on this development.