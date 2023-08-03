Haryana violence: 165 people arrested, 83 cases in 4 districts

Written by Ayushi Goswami August 03, 2023 | 05:30 pm 2 min read

At least 83 cases have been registered in four Haryana districts

The police has so far arrested 165 people in connection with the communal violence that engulfed Haryana's Nuh and neighboring areas on Monday. According to the Hindustan Times, at least 83 cases have been registered in four Haryana districts related to the clashes. Citing official data, the report said 139 culprits were nabbed in Nuh, 21 in Gurugram, and five in Palwal.

Why does this story matter?

On Monday, riots erupted in Haryana's Nuh when a Muslim mob allegedly tried to stop a religious procession carried out by the right-wing organization Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing Bajrang Dal. Soon, violence spread from Nuh district to adjoining Gurugram as Bajrang Dal members allegedly torched vehicles and shops in a targeted attack, The Indian Express reported.

42 cases in Nuh, 22 in Gurugram

The data further revealed that 42 cases have been filed in Nuh, 22 in Gurugram, 16 in Palwal, and three in Rewari. Preventive action has been taken under sections 107, 150, and 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Gurugram, Rewari, and Palwal. However, no detentions have been made in any of the districts affected by the violence.

Internet ban relaxed for 3 hours

On Thursday, the Haryana Home Ministry provided Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, and three sub-divisions of Gurugram—Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar—with a three-hour relaxation on the ban on mobile internet, SMS, and dongle services from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. This was "in order to facilitate prospective candidates of CET/Screening test (Group C posts) to download admit cards and to exercise other necessary related tasks."

Every culprit will be punished: CM

Earlier on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said every single culprit of Nuh violence would be punished. "And every damage done there will be compensated by the rioters and it will also be recovered from them," he added. Meanwhile, Home Minister Anil Vij reiterated that the violence was "engineered" and that "there is a mastermind" behind it.

