Haryana violence: Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred to Bhiwani

Written by Ayushi Goswami August 04, 2023 | 10:29 am 2 min read

Varun Singla, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Haryana's Nuh, was transferred to the Bhiwani district on Thursday night. This comes three days after violent clashes erupted between two communities in Nuh and surrounding areas, claiming the lives of six people. Reportedly, Singla was on leave the day violence broke out. He returned from leave on Thursday.

Why does this story matter?

On Monday, riots erupted in Haryana's Nuh when a Muslim mob allegedly tried to stop a religious procession carried out by the right-wing organization Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing, Bajrang Dal. Soon, violence spread from there to Gurugram as Bajrang Dal members allegedly torched vehicles and shops in a targeted attack, The Indian Express reported.

Bhiwani's SP sent to Nuh

Narendra Bijarniya, who rushed from Bhiwani to Nuh when violence was first reported, has been appointed SP of the district. Notably, he held the same post in Nuh from February 2020 to October 2021. Meanwhile, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said the curfew will be relaxed in Nuh from 10:00am to 1:00pm on Friday, the same as Thursday.

176 accused arrested so far

Additionally, SMS and mobile internet services in Nuh and other places were also restored for three hours from 1:00pm on Thursday. The services will remain suspended till Saturday. So far, 176 culprits have been arrested and 93 FIRs have been registered in five districts. The Haryana government has constituted a committee to keep a watch on social media platforms to further prevent such incidents.

