What's the story

As world leaders gather for the G7 summit in Kananaskis, a wave of protests has swept through Calgary.

Roughly 500 demonstrators have taken to the streets to voice their concerns over a range of issues, including Ethiopia, Kashmir, Gaza, climate justice, and opposition to Donald Trump, who wants to make Canada the 51st US state.

Another group of demonstrators also took to the streets on Sunday, waving flags in support of Khalistan, a proposed independent Sikh nation in northern India.