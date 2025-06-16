'Ready to ambush Modi': Pro-Khalistan protesters ahead of G7 Summit
What's the story
As world leaders gather for the G7 summit in Kananaskis, a wave of protests has swept through Calgary.
Roughly 500 demonstrators have taken to the streets to voice their concerns over a range of issues, including Ethiopia, Kashmir, Gaza, climate justice, and opposition to Donald Trump, who wants to make Canada the 51st US state.
Another group of demonstrators also took to the streets on Sunday, waving flags in support of Khalistan, a proposed independent Sikh nation in northern India.
Khalistan
'Ready to kill Modi politics'
Long queues of vehicles emblazoned with the words "Khalistan Zindabad" flocked to the streets to express their displeasure with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attendance in Canada for the G7 Summit this week.
One of the protesters, Manjinder Singh, said he was ready to "kill Modi politics [and] ambush Modi."
"[He] is an enemy of Canada, this Hindu terrorist Narendra Modi," he said, asking Canadians to join them for the "ambush."
Twitter Post
Modi an enemy of Canada: Protester
“Yes, I am ready to kill Modi politics, [to] ambush Modi,” said Manjinder Singh, leading the convoy from Gurdwara Dashmesh in Calgary.
“[He] is an enemy of Canada, this Hindu terrorist… pic.twitter.com/cDCav4tLh2
Protest
Protest was organized by Sikhs for Justice
The protest was organized by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), whose founder is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
Pannun has been designated as a terrorist by the Indian government since 2020.
He is wanted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The SFJ has become more prominent ever since the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in 2023.
Modi
Modi will arrive in Canada on Monday
Modi will arrive in Canada on Monday to attend the G7 Summit in Kananaskis on June 16-17.
He is expected to meet with his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, according to media reports.
The talks, which will include senior officials, will focus on new intelligence-sharing procedures and how to prevent misunderstandings.