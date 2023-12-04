ExpressVPN now accessible on Apple TV with tvOS 17 update

1/3

Technology 2 min read

ExpressVPN now accessible on Apple TV with tvOS 17 update

By Akash Pandey 05:53 pm Dec 04, 202305:53 pm

The first iteration of ExpressVPN on Apple TV is basic yet effective

ExpressVPN has unveiled its new app for Apple TV, capitalizing on the recent tvOS 17 update that introduced support for VPN apps on the popular streaming device. This development enables users to effortlessly set up a VPN directly on their Apple TV, making it simpler to switch their virtual location and access region-restricted content on various streaming platforms. Here's how to get started.

2/3

Users can connect to a server location from 105 countries

The ExpressVPN app can be found in the App Store and is included with an existing ExpressVPN subscription. Boasting servers in 105 countries across the globe, the company offers users an extensive range of options for modifying their virtual location. The initial version of the app on Apple TV is basic yet functional, allowing users to log in to their account by scanning a QR code, choose their desired server through the user interface, and activate the VPN connection.

3/3

More features coming to tvOS over time

Prior to tvOS 17, configuring a VPN on Apple TV was a more complex process that often necessitated running the VPN on a network router. With the introduction of tvOS 17, Apple TV now aligns with other Apple devices by enabling users to operate VPNs natively with a simple app download. ExpressVPN has announced plans to add more features to its tvOS app in the future, further improving user experience and functionality.