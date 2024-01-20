Repairing Apple's Vision Pro headset will be a costly affair

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:55 am Jan 20, 202409:55 am

Fixing a cracked cover glass will cost over Rs. 66,000

Apple has disclosed the repair costs for the Vision Pro headset in the US. Fixing a cracked cover glass without AppleCare+ will set users back a whopping $799 (Rs. 66,400). The headset itself sports a $3,499 (Rs. 2.9 lakh) price tag, while AppleCare+ coverage runs at $24.99 (Rs. 2,080) per month or $499 (Rs. 41,480) for two years. With AppleCare+, repairs for accidental damages will cost $299 (Rs. 24,850) per incident.

AppleCare+ coverage details

AppleCare+ offers protection from any "unexpected and unintentional external event," like spilling your drink or accidentally dropping the device. The plan covers unlimited incidents during its two-year validity, as long as users cough up the $299 fee each time. Without AppleCare+, repairing other damage to the Vision Pro could cost up to $2,399 (Rs. 2 lakh), which is more than two-thirds the price of a brand-new headset.

What about batteries?

AppleCare+ subscribers will be eligible for a free battery replacement of their Apple Vision Pro headset. However, the battery should hold less than 80% of its original capacity. For those without AppleCare+ coverage, the cell will be replaced for a certain fee.

DIY and third-party repair options

In response to right-to-repair laws, Apple has pledged to provide parts, tools, and information for DIY repairs of its devices. After launching the iPhone 15, Apple increased its self-service repair offerings to include the new handsets about a month later. If this pattern continues for the Vision Pro, DIY, and third-party repairs might become a viable alternative for users. For now, it's wise for buyers to add AppleCare+ to their purchase and treat their new headset with extra care.