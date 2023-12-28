Apple can sell its latest smartwatch models in US again

1/4

Business 2 min read

Apple can sell its latest smartwatch models in US again

By Sanjana Shankar 01:22 pm Dec 28, 202301:22 pm

The ban was imposed over a patent dispute with medical device maker Masimo

Apple's latest smartwatches, Series 9 and Ultra 2, are back on the market in the US after the tech giant filed an emergency appeal. The US International Trade Commission (USITC) had previously stopped imports and sales of these watches due to a patent dispute with medical device maker Masimo. Masimo accused Apple of stealing its pulse oximetry technology. However, a federal appeals court has temporarily lifted the ban, allowing Apple to sell its smartwatches.

2/4

Patent dispute with Masimo Corporation

In October, the USITC found that Apple violated two patents, related to blood oxygen sensors, owned by Masimo Corporation. The California-based company accused Apple of poaching key staff and stealing technology it developed for measuring blood oxygen levels. Most Apple smartwatches have included the disputed feature, which was introduced with the Series 6 model in 2020. The more affordable SE models, which lack this feature, were not affected by the ban.

3/4

Why Apple's smartwatches were facing sales ban

Starting December 21, in response to the ban issued by USITC, Apple paused sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 models in its online retail stores. The White House had until December 25 to veto against the USITC's ban order. It chose not to overturn the USITC's decision on the sales and imports of the smartwatches. Apple said it " strongly disagrees" with the ruling, which took effect this week.

4/4

Apple now awaits a decision on redesigned watches

Apple had sought a delay on the ban until Customs and Border Protection (CBP) could determine if redesigned versions of its watches, without the disputed technology, infringed Masimo's patents. CBP is set to make its decision on January 12. The court is reportedly also considering whether to extend the ban's suspension until a final ruling on the patent dispute is made, potentially postponing any sales restrictions for months.