The official list of supported devices will be rolled out by Q3

These Samsung Galaxy phones might receive Android 15 updates

Feb 18, 2024

What's the story Google recently unveiled the first Developer Preview (DP) of Android 15, sparking excitement among Samsung Galaxy smartphone and tablet users about their devices' compatibility with the upcoming operating system. Although the official list of supported devices won't be available until Android 15 and One UI 7 are released for at least one Galaxy smartphone, here are the devices expected to receive the update. The list is based on past major Android and One UI updates.

Next Article

Rollout

Expected timeline for One UI 7 release

Google is anticipated to complete the Android 15 work by July, with Samsung taking a couple more months to integrate it with the next version of One UI (One UI 7). This means Galaxy device owners will have to wait until at least September to experience the new software. So, the list of eligible devices for Android 15 won't be final until then if Samsung follows its usual schedule for major Android and One UI updates.

Compatibility

Galaxy devices eligible for Android 15

Based on the previous updates, the list of Samsung Galaxy devices eligible for Android 15 (One UI 7) includes various models from the Galaxy S (S24 Ultra to S21), Z (Fold6 to Flip3), A, Tab, F, and M series. Eligibility factors include whether a device launched is running Android 13 or higher since Samsung provides at least two major OS upgrades to Android phones or tablets. Flagships and mid-range phones eligible for four OS upgrades will also receive Android 15.

Insights

List to be finalized by September

Keep in mind that the list of eligible devices for Android 15 is subject to change and won't be final until at least August or September. Users should bookmark relevant pages on the official Android and Samsung blogs, and check back periodically to stay informed about their device's compatibility with the upcoming Android 15 and One UI 7 updates.