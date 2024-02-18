The new feature can be discovered in the beta versions of WhatsApp

WhatsApp to soon allow channel ownership transfer: Here's how

By Akash Pandey 05:17 pm Feb 18, 202405:17 pm

What's the story WhatsApp has unveiled an update for iOS users via the TestFlight beta program, which brings a new feature that lets channel owners transfer their channels' ownership to other trusted admins. Offering more flexibility and control, this feature is currently available to select beta testers on iOS and will expand to more users soon. As the transfer channel ownership becomes more widely available, it is expected to improve user experience and simplify channel management on the popular messaging app.

Process

How to transfer channel ownership

In the iOS beta update (version 24.4.10.70), some testers can find a new option on the channel info screen, making it easier to transfer channel ownership. Keep in mind, though, that the new owner must accept the invite to finalize the transfer. Android users who install the latest WhatsApp beta 2.24.4.21 can also try out this transfer ownership feature within their channels, per WABetaInfo.

Advantages

Benefits of transferring channel ownership

The ability to transfer channel ownership comes in handy when someone wants to step back from managing a channel due to reasons like time constraints or personal circumstances. By passing on ownership, users can delegate crucial admin tasks to a trusted contact, ensuring the channel stays active and runs smoothly. This way, the original owner can step back without disrupting the channel's continuity while ensuring growth under new leadership.