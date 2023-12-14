Meta's Threads app now finally available in the EU

Technology

By Sanjana Shankar Dec 14, 2023

Threads was launched in over 100 countries in July

Meta's new social media platform, Threads, has finally reached the European Union, opening its doors to nearly 448 million users. The app was first launched in the US, the UK, and over 100 other countries including India in July. Back then, Meta confirmed it was blocking EU-based users from using a VPN to access Threads. To celebrate the launch, Meta is allowing EU users to browse Threads without creating a profile.

Browsing Threads without a profile

While users can browse through Threads posts without creating a profile, they won't be able to reply, like, or repost them. To interact or post content, users will need to log in using Instagram. Users without a profile can see a single feed and can search for accounts but not posts, reports TechCrunch. Wall Street Journal had reported that Meta would launch Threads in EU in December. Further, Threads had a countdown timer on its homepage ahead of the launch.

Delay in launch due to Digital Markets Act

The delay in bringing Threads to the EU has been linked to the recent introduction of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a major legislation aimed at curbing Big Tech abuses. Instagram head Adam Mosseri cited "the complexities with complying with some of the laws coming into effect next year" as the reason for the delay. Companies like Meta, labeled as "gatekeepers" under DMA, have until March 2024 to meet its requirements.

Threads's integration with Instagram

There are concerns that Threads's close integration with Instagram might cause issues with EU regulators. Post Threads's launch in July, users could sign up through their Instagram accounts and could easily connect with their Instagram followers. This helped Threads gain 100 million users quickly but raised questions about Meta potentially violating DMA's rules against self-preferencing. In mid-November, Threads added an option for users to delete their Threads account without deleting Instagram, but the connection between the two services remains.