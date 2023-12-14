Realme C67 5G goes official in India at Rs. 14,000

The device is available in Sunny Oasis and Dark Purple colors

Realme has launched the C67 5G smartphone in India, the first in the C-series lineup to support 5G connectivity. The smartphone packs a 120Hz LCD display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. It gets up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The base 4GB/128GB variant costs Rs. 13,999. The device will hit the shelves on December 16 at 12:00pm IST via offline stores.

The handset gets a dual rear camera module

The Realme C67 5G sports a 6.72-inch LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 680-nits of peak brightness. The device comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It features a dual rear camera module with a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There's an 8MP front-facing camera housed in the punch-hole cutout.

Battery and connectivity features

Under the hood, Realme C67 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Plus, the device supports storage expansion via a microSD card slot, allowing for up to 2TB storage. The device runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. The brand is promising two years of Android OS upgrades. Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Pricing and availability

Realme C67 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the higher-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It's available in Sunny Oasis and Dark Purple color options. The smartphone will be up for grabs online via Realme.com and Flipkart starting December 20, with early access sales kicking off on December 16. During the early access sale, customers can snag offers of up to Rs. 1,500.