SpaceX eyes Cape Canaveral's SLC-37 launch pad for Starship launches

By Akash Pandey 03:35 pm Feb 18, 202403:35 pm

What's the story SpaceX is looking to take control of Space Launch Complex 37 (SLC-37) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The launch pad will become vacant after the final flight of United Launch Alliance (ULA)'s Delta IV Heavy rocket next month. ULA will cease operations at SLC-37 and return the facility to the Space Force, which will seek a new tenant. The environmental review process for SpaceX's proposal has started, with three in-person meetings and one virtual meeting set for March.

Final draft from officials expected by October 2025

The United States (US) Department of the Air Force and federal agencies will create an environmental impact statement to evaluate how the Starship launch/landing operations will impact land, air, and water around SLC-37. Environmental assessments for rocket launch facilities usually require over a year. This could delay major construction for Starship launches at SLC-37. A draft statement from federal officials is expected by December 2024, with a final report due by October 2025.

ULA wants to maintain presence at launch pad

SpaceX is seen as the frontrunner to take over SLC-37 after ULA, according to industry insiders. However, that's not a final deal yet. Last year, a high-ranking ULA official mentioned that the company is also interested in maintaining a presence at the launch pad. ULA's new Vulcan rocket uses a different launch pad, but the company might want to continue using a rocket processing hangar near SLC-37 for storage and horizontal processing of Vulcan rockets.

SpaceX might 'modify, reuse, or demolish existing SLC-37 infrastructure'

Information regarding SpaceX's plans for SLC-37 remains limited. However, officials stated that SpaceX intends to "modify, reuse, or demolish the existing SLC-37 infrastructure to support Starship-Super Heavy launch and landing operations." If SpaceX is not granted permission to use SLC-37, it could construct a new launch pad called Space Launch Complex 50 (SLC-50) on undeveloped land north of SLC-37 and south of SpaceX's launch pad for Falcon 9 at SLC-40.

SLC-37 would be second base for Starship

SpaceX's consideration of starting operations at SLC-37 indicates the company's commitment to developing a second base for Starship on Florida's Space Coast. In 2022, SpaceX built a launch tower and launch mount for Starship at Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) within NASA's Kennedy Space Center. However, progress was minimal last year at LC-39A as teams concentrated on Starship test flights in South Texas.

SpaceX's plans for SLC-37 and alternatives

