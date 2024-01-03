How Starlink's 'Direct-to-Cell' satellite connectivity service for smartphones works

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:05 pm Jan 03, 202405:05 pm

Starlink currently has over 5,100 active satellites

SpaceX has successfully launched 21 Starlink satellites aboard the Falcon 9 rocket today, including six with groundbreaking Direct-to-Cell technology. This innovation aims to offer global access to texting, calling, and browsing directly on smartphones, overcoming geographical barriers that often limit internet services. Using this tech, users can directly connect their devices to mobile networks of their choice, without requiring an intermediate ground-based infrastructure.

Benefits and future of Starlink's Direct-to-Cell connectivity

Starlink's service enables users to stay connected on their handsets regardless of location, as long as their telecom provider has secured access. This is important for areas with limited or no reliable internet connectivity. Additionally, the system can be quickly deployed during emergencies when traditional infrastructure may be unavailable. To date, over 5,100 active satellites have been launched as part of Starlink's mission to establish a satellite internet network covering Earth, with more satellites being added with each subsequent launch.

How Direct-to-Cell fares against terrestrial networks?

On its official website, Starlink said, "This launch will include the first six Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities." "They will enable mobile network operators around the world to provide seamless global access to texting, calling, and browsing wherever you may be on land, lakes, or coastal waters." Direct-to-Cell is suitable for locations sans cellular connectivity. However, it is not competitive enough when it comes to existing terrestrial cellular networks.

These telcos have chosen Starlink's Direct-to-Cell

Starlink's Direct-to-Cell has already found many adopters. They include T-Mobile in the US, Entel (Chile and Peru), KDDI in Japan, Rogers in Canada, Optus in Australia, Salt in Switzerland, and One NZ in New Zealand.