In a first, SpaceX's Falcon-9 to carry ISRO's satellite

1/4

Technology 2 min read

In a first, SpaceX's Falcon-9 to carry ISRO's satellite

By Rishabh Raj 05:00 pm Jan 03, 202405:00 pm

India previously relied on the France-led Arianespace consortium for heavy satellite launches

For the first time, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will use SpaceX's Falcon-9 heavy lift launcher to send its next-generation heavy communications satellite, GSAT-20, into space. The Department of Space and ISRO have chosen the Falcon-9 for this dedicated Indian mission, which may launch from Florida﻿. ISRO Chairman S Somanath explained that India had to choose SpaceX because "no other rocket was available in time."

2/4

New Space India Limited signed contract with SpaceX

ISRO's commercial arm, New Space India Limited (NSIL), has signed a contract with SpaceX for a potential launch in the second quarter of this year. This marks a significant change, as India previously relied on the France-led Arianespace consortium for heavy satellite launches. Dr Radhakrishnan Durairaj, CMD of NSIL, said the new satellite deal shows that the government's reform process is working.

3/4

GSAT-20 satellite details and coverage

According to NSIL, GSAT-20 features Ka-Ka band (27 GHz to 40 GHz) high throughput screening (HTS) capacity with 32 beams covering all of India, including Andaman & Nicobar, Jammu & Kashmir, and Lakshadweep islands. The satellite weighs 4,700kg and offers an HTS capacity of nearly 48 Gbps. It is specifically designed to meet the service needs of remote and unconnected regions. The GSAT-20 will be renamed GSAT-N2 and provide broadband internet access to remote areas.

4/4

India's need for heavier rockets and future launch capability

India's heaviest rocket, the Launch Vehicle Mark 3, can only lift 4,000kg satellites to geostationary orbit. Somanath emphasized the urgent need for a heavier rocket called the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), capable of lifting up to 10,000 kg to the same orbit. The NGLV is being designed at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center and will take a few more years to become a reality. Somanath stated that "India's launch capability has to be enhanced to meet future needs."