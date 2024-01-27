Change in preference

Google's limited presence in China probably influenced decision

In addition to its continued disappearance from the Chinese smartphone market, Samsung's decision to switch to Baidu's Ernie in China is likely due to Google's limited presence there. Android devices sold in China come without Google apps and services that are standard elsewhere. To recall, Baidu had to secure government approval before launching Ernie. The AI software got the regulatory nod for mass rollout in late August 2023.

Baidu's AI software

Look at Ernie's capabilities and features

In a joint announcement, Samsung Electronics China and Baidu said Ernie will "translate content and also summarize lengthy content into clear, intelligently organized formats." Baidu says its chatbot delivers "humanlike" responses. With the launch of Ernie 4.0 in October 2023, Baidu claimed its AI software has become even more powerful and capable of understanding and reasoning. These capabilities will likely enhance the Galaxy S24 series's real-time call translation in addition to offering a feature similar to Google's Circle to Search.

In other regions

Google Gemini powers Galaxy AI in Western markets

While Baidu's Ernie takes center stage in China, Google's Gemini foundational models continue to support Samsung's Galaxy AI features in Western markets. These include "Chat Assist" for live translations and a version of Google's Magic Editor. Samsung previously hinted that its Galaxy AI will offer a mix of on-device capabilities and cloud-based services that require an internet connection. Meanwhile, the company also plans to introduce Galaxy AI features to older phones (excluding the S22) and charge users for the service.