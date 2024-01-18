Samsung launches S24 series smartphones with big focus on AI

By Rishabh Raj

Samsung promises seven years of software and security updates for S24 range

Samsung has just launched its most powerful smartphone lineup yet, the Galaxy S24 series, during the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California. The series features three models: the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. All S24 models will sport Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and boast a ton of AI features, including an all-new 'Galaxy AI' assistant. Let's quickly dive into the details of the new smartphones and their cutting-edge features.

Display and design specifications

The standard Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ display, while the S24+ and S24 Ultra boast 6.7-inch and 6.8-inch QHD+ screens, respectively. All three models support up to 2,600-nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 1-120Hz. The S24 Ultra comes with a titanium frame, whereas the S24 and S24+ utilize aluminum. The handsets have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Notably, the S24 Ultra also offers an S Pen for enhanced productivity.

Camera hardware features

The top-tier S24 Ultra has a quad rear camera system, headlined by a 200MP main sensor; a 10x, 50MP telephoto zoom lens; a 3x 10MP telephoto snapper; and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. The S24 and S24+ have a 50MP main camera; a 3x, 10MP telephoto lens; and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. Up front, all three have a 12MP selfie camera. The smartphones support up to 8K quality video recording.

Battery and storage specifications

The S24 packs a 4,000mAh battery, while the S24+ gets a 4,900mAh battery. The Ultra houses a 5,000mAh battery. The Ultra and S24+ models support 45W fast-charging, while the regular S24 juices up at 25W. The vanilla model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage options. The S24+ and Ultra models are available with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB storage options. The handsets boots Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and will receive seven years of support.

AI-based camera features

Galaxy S24 series's 'ProVisual Engine' is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools. Apart from improved zoom and night photos, you get a range of generative AI features. The Galaxy AI editing tools provide simple edits like erase, re-compose, and remaster. For easier and more efficient optimizations, Edit Suggestion uses AI to suggest perfectly suitable tweaks for each photo. For more creative control and freedom, you can try Generative Edit which fills in parts of an image background with generative AI.

AI capabilities in image and video editing

The S24 Ultra, S24+, and S24 come equipped with a combination of local and cloud-based AI features, utilizing Google's Gemini foundational models directly on the device. You can circle and isolate subjects in photos, adjusting their size, moving them, or completely removing them. For more creativity, you can try Generative Edit which fills in parts of an image background with generative AI. You can also turn any video into a slow-motion video, regardless of the mode or frame rate.

Circle to Search

One of the major features in all the three S24 smartphones is a new Google feature called Circle to Search. The S24 series, along with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, are the first phones to offer it. In any app, simply long-press the navigation handle or home button, circle what you want to search for on the screen, and let Google handle the rest. And when you are done, just swipe away to go back to where you were.

AI capabilities dedicated to translation

Some AI features focus on translation. There's a function that acts as an interpreter during phone calls, translating your speech in real time into the other person's language and vice versa. It supports 13 languages. You can also translate text conversations into another language using Samsung's keyboard app, which works across different chat services. The keyboard's Chat Assist can suggest text based on what you are writing to help you sound more casual or professional.

Other AI features

Transcript Assist listens to your voice recordings and uses AI and speech-to-text technology to translate, summarize, and even translate into different language. The Notes app is getting a Note Assist. This AI-powered feature helps you by automatically summarizing your notes, creating templates to streamline your note-taking with pre-made formats, and generating covers for easy identification of your notes.

Prices of S24, S24+, S24 Ultra and color options

In the US, the Galaxy S24 is priced at $799.99, the Galaxy S24+ at $999.99, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra at $1,299.99. Buyers in India will have to wait a little for the details. For the S24 Ultra, color options include Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. The S24+ and S24 come in colors like Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. Additional colors for all three models will be exclusively available via Samsung's e-store.

Samsung teases AI-powered smart ring

In a surprising twist at today's Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung previewed its Galaxy Ring In a brief teaser toward the end of the event, Samsung gave us a glimpse of this upcoming smart health tracker designed to be worn on your finger. The teaser indicates that the device will offer health tracking and incorporate AI, but details on pricing and launch are yet to be disclosed.

Here's how the Galaxy Ring looks like