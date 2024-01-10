Humane trims workforce before release of 'smartphone killer' Ai Pin

By Rishabh Raj 02:04 pm Jan 10, 202402:04 pm

The 5-year-old start-up will begin shipping its first device, Ai Pin, from March onwards

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman-backed tech start-up Humane has laid off 4% of its workforce to reduce costs, according to The Verge. The layoffs, which amount to 10 individuals, come ahead of the release of Humane's first product, the Ai Pin. This innovative, screenless, artificial intelligence-driven gadget aims to replace smartphones. Humane has secured over $200 million from prominent Silicon Valley investors.

CEO Bethany Bongiorno addresses layoffs on LinkedIn

Humane's CEO, Bethany Bongiorno, addressed the layoffs on LinkedIn, calling them "part of a wider refresh of our organizational structure as our company evolves with purpose for this next phase of growth." She also revealed that co-founder and CTO Patrick Gates will shift to an advisory role to focus on family. As part of the restructuring, new leaders in hardware, software, and human resources have been promoted.

Ai Pin shipments begin in March

The Ai Pin was introduced by Humane in November, with preorders now being accepted and shipments set to begin in March. The device costs $699 and comes with a $24 monthly subscription. It is a "standalone device and software platform," designed to be worn as a brooch. With the Ai Pin, you can make calls, send texts, capture photos and videos, enjoy music, obtain directions, and more. It also offers ChatGPT to help you answer your queries.