Close

Similarities to multiple profile update bug

This storage bug is eerily similar to the Android 14 multiple profile update bug from October 2023. One Reddit user, Liv-lyf, pointed out that "the symptoms are all the same," such as internal storage not mounting, camera crashes, Files app showing no files, screenshots not saving, and internal storage appearing empty. Google managed to squash that bug within a few days through a software update, but some users needed a special Pixel Repair Tool to stop constant rebooting.

Steps

What is the solution?

Now, the January 2024 Play update hasn't reached everyone yet, and not all Pixel users are experiencing these issues. To check your device's version, head to Settings > Security & privacy > System & updates. If you're still on the November 2023 version, it's best to hold off on updating until this issue is sorted out. For now, the only workaround for those affected is to reset their devices to factory settings.

Problems

There's also a bug in Google Messages

On a related note, certain Android users have faced a bug in Google Messages. It removes the inline "Reply" option for notifications. As a result, users have to press the notification and open the Messages app to respond. This can be very inconvenient for those who want to focus on their current activity. However, many users can still access the "Mark as read," "Reply," and "Remind 1 hr" choices.