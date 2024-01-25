Offer

Cashback offer for HDFC Bank card users

Shoppers who buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 series through Blinkit, can receive an instant cashback of Rs. 5,000 if they use HDFC Bank credit cards for their transactions. This isn't the first time Blinkit has teamed up with a major smartphone maker to provide speedy delivery of flagship devices. Last year, the company joined forces with Unicorn to deliver the iPhone 15 series to customers within minutes.

List

What handsets are up for sale?

Samsung Galaxy S24 series includes three smartphones: the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. Pre-orders for the new smartphones started on January 18. Thanks to the partnership between Blinkit and Samsung, customers in select cities can now enjoy quicker access to these highly sought-after devices.

Pricing

How much do the phones cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 costs Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB/256GB version and Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB/512GB variant. The 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB iterations of Galaxy S24+ sport a price figure of Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,09,999, respectively. Finally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra costs Rs. 1,29,999 for 12GB/256GB and Rs. 1,39,999 for 12GB/512GB. The 12GB/1TB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 1,59,999.