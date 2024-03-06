Next Article

The DMA comes into effect tomorrow

Apple releases iOS 17.4 with major changes for EU users

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:38 am Mar 06, 202411:38 am

What's the story Apple's latest iOS 17.4 update is here, and it's packed with new features. The list includes fresh emojis, enhanced security for iMessage, major changes to the App Store, and contactless payments for iPhone users in Europe. These updates align with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to level the playing field in the digital economy by eliminating unfair advantages held by tech giants over businesses and consumers.

Upgrades

Third-party app stores and alternative browser engines

Now, EU users can access alternative app marketplaces as well as app downloads outside the App Store, thanks to the iOS 17.4 update. Third-party developers must first pass Apple's approval process and pay a "Core Technology Fee" of €0.50 per install after hitting one million annual downloads. Plus, EU users can download alternative browser engines like Chrome and Firefox, which aren't based on Apple's WebKit. Mozilla and Google are currently working on new iOS browsers that might be released soon.

Improvements

Contactless payment options and progressive web apps

Apple is also launching new APIs that let third-party developers use the iPhone's NFC chip for contactless payments other than Apple Pay and Apple Wallet in the European Economic Area. While alternative contactless providers are not confirmed yet, users can find an app list requesting this feature under Settings > Privacy & Security > Contactless & NFC. Apple will continue offering progressive web apps (PWAs) in the EU, although these apps will run on WebKit technology.

Changes

New features in Podcasts app, Siri, and Battery Health

iOS 17.4 brings global features too, like auto-generated audio transcripts for podcasts in English, German, French, and Spanish, making it easy for users to search for specific phrases or words. Siri can now read incoming texts in any Siri-supported language, and over 100 new emojis have been added. iPhone 15 series devices will show more battery-related info under Battery Health settings, and the music recognition facility, now lets users add identified songs to their Apple Music library and playlists.

Safety

iMessage gets cryptographic protocol

The iOS 17.4 update brings a new cryptographic protocol for iMessage, called PQ3. It claims to improve end-to-end messaging encryption against possible quantum computing attacks. Apple has not made any mention of such attacks taking place, but is laying the groundwork to prepare for such instances in the future.