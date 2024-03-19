Next Article

Originally, Apple had chosen late 2026 as the timeframe for launching the foldable iPhone

Apple's foldable iPhone postponed to early 2027: Here's why

By Akash Pandey 06:27 pm Mar 19, 2024

What's the story The debut of Apple's foldable iPhone has been rescheduled from late 2026 to early 2027, as reported by Korean outlet Alpha Business. This delay is attributed to the necessity for comprehensive planning in all aspects, including the balance of supply and demand for the foldable display. Despite the setback, Apple is still projected to release its foldable smartphone ahead of other foldable devices in the iPad and Mac lineups.

New launch strategy

A break from the usual tradition

Earlier reports suggested that Apple intended to unveil a foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 series. The updated timeline for the debut signifies a notable departure from Apple's customary practice of unveiling the flagship device in the second half of the year. As reported, this shift indicates that the company is adopting a unique approach for its inaugural foldable device—having a separate launch. The company plans to outfit this handset with its most advanced iPhone chipset at the time.

Foldable patent

Apple has a solution to minimize visible creases in foldables

Apple has secured a patent for a novel solution aimed at minimizing the visibility of creases on folding displays—a prevalent issue with existing foldable devices from Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and others. The technique involves carving a groove into Ultra Thin Glass and overlaying it with flexible polymers. This allows the display panel to bend more effortlessly and results in a less noticeable crease. Apple's distinctive technology is set to be incorporated into the foldable iPhone.