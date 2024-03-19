Next Article

This will be a physical event exclusive to journalists

Microsoft to host AI event in May: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 05:14 pm Mar 19, 202405:14 pm

What's the story Microsoft has unveiled plans to hold an exclusive AI event on the morning of May 20, just before the commencement of Build 2024. Ahead of the event, Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, will present the company's "AI vision across hardware and software," according to an invite emailed to media. This invite-only event will not be streamed live and is exclusively for journalists and other people attending the event.

Scenario

Event to highlight AI in forthcoming Surface hardware

The unique event will highlight the incorporation of AI into forthcoming Surface hardware and Windows software. Insiders familiar with Microsoft's strategy disclosed that consumer models of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will be showcased at the occasion. These devices, fueled by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X Elite processors, are engineered to expedite AI tasks in Windows 11.

What's more?

New AI Explorer feature for Windows 11 under development

Microsoft is crafting a novel feature, the 'AI Explorer,' designed to function as a searchable timeline on your PC. The feature will record all activities on the PC, enabling users to search for specific instances. This functionality echoes the 'Timeline' feature in Windows 10 that Microsoft eventually phased out. The event will signal the start of what Microsoft has termed "the year of the AI PC."

Insights

Tech allies gear up for Microsoft's AI drive

Microsoft's tech allies, including AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm, are ready to deliver processors for the firm's significant AI drive on Windows. Nonetheless, there is still eagerness regarding when Windows will be equipped to utilize these new chips and laptops. The May 20 occasion will also underscore other facets of Microsoft's AI endeavors, including the new Copilot Pro subscription.

Facts

Copilot Pro subscription was debuted recently

Microsoft has recently introduced its $20 per month Copilot Pro subscription globally. This service enables users to utilize the latest OpenAI models in Microsoft Office applications. More updates on "AI, Copilots, and more" will be disclosed at the Build 2024 conference, which commences on Tuesday, May 21 and continues through May 22. The event will occur both physically in Seattle and virtually.