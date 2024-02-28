Next Article

iOS 11 was released in 2017 and iOS 12 in 2018

Zoom to drop support for iOS 11, 12 next month

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:17 pm Feb 28, 202403:17 pm

What's the story Zoom has declared that it will cease support for older iOS versions, specifically iOS 11 and 12, in its upcoming update in March. This means iPhone users with devices operating on these outdated systems will no longer have access to the Zoom app or receive future updates. To continue enjoying Zoom's features and enhancements, the company encourages users to update their gadgets to iOS 13 or higher.

Details

Impact on iPhone users

In the upcoming Zoom release, the app will introduce changes such as new features and bug fixes. The company stated, "With next month's planned release, iOS users will need to upgrade to iOS 13 or higher to continue to receive additional Zoom app updates." This decision will impact those who depend on older hardware, as they will need to search for an iOS firmware or contemplate changing their devices entirely.

Others

Other tech news highlights

In other tech news, OpenAI has requested a judge to dismiss portions of NYT's copyright lawsuit against it, claiming that the newspaper "hacked" its ChatGPT and other AI systems to produce misleading evidence. Moreover, SMS fraud or "smishing" is increasing worldwide, with daily averages of 300,000 to 400,000 SMS attacks. Finally, Google Cloud has escalated criticism of Microsoft's cloud computing works, accusing its competitor of pursuing a monopoly that would obstruct the growth of emerging technologies like generative artificial intelligence.