By Akash Pandey 11:24 pm Feb 04, 202411:24 pm

What's the story Despite the high-end features of the Apple Vision Pro, such as micro-OLED 4K displays and advanced hand tracking, the Meta Quest 3 reportedly manages to outshine it in several areas. The Quest 3 offers improved weight distribution, access to Steam games, a completely wireless experience, native YouTube and Netflix apps, and a more budget-friendly price tag. Let's explore these advantages that make the Quest 3 a strong contender.

Reason #1

Better weight distribution and comfort

The Vision Pro weighs around 635g, while the Quest 3 is lighter at approximately 500g. The Vision Pro feels heavy, likely due to most components being packed at the front of the head-mounted display, resulting in slight discomfort. On the other hand, the Quest 3 is reportedly praised for its comfortable and lightweight feel, due to its weight distribution and build materials like nylon/polyester straps and a plastic chassis.

Reason #2

More gaming options

The Quest line boasts a vast collection of mixed reality and VR games. Vision Pro users can access 250 Apple Arcade games, but playing these games may feel more like a big-screen experience rather than being fully immersed in a virtual world. The Quest 3 not only provides access to the Quest Store but also allows users to tap into Steam's extensive variety of AR/VR games using a VR-ready gaming laptop. Plus, it now supports Vision Pro-like Spatial Video playback.

Reason #3

Wireless experience and entertainment apps

In terms of battery life, Vision Pro offers 2-2.5 hours of runtime on a single charge but requires an external connection via a battery pack and proprietary connector. In contrast, the Quest 3 is entirely wireless and provides a similar battery life. Additionally, the Quest 3 features native YouTube and Netflix apps, currently missing from Apple's headset. While users can still watch YouTube/Netflix on Vision Pro through a browser, the native apps on Quest 3 deliver a more immersive experience.

Information

Quest 3 is cheaper than Vision Pro

Pricing is the most obvious reason why the Quest 3 outperforms Apple's headset. The Vision Pro has a starting price of $3,499. Meanwhile, the Quest 3 is a cheaper alternative, which starts at just $499.

Verdict

Should you consider the Quest 3?

The Vision Pro boasts numerous advantages over the Quest 3. It incorporates better panels, eye tracking, more reliable hand tracking, and premium materials (metal and glass). Nevertheless, the superiority of the Vision Pro over the Quest 3 isn't definitive. That said, if you are seeking an immersive gaming adventure, opt for the Quest 3. On the other hand, if you desire a sophisticated entertainment platform offering extensive access to Apple's ecosystem, the Vision Pro is the ideal choice.