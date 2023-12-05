Disinformation researcher accuses Harvard of firing her on Meta's orders

By Akash Pandey Dec 05, 2023

Harvard allegedly betrayed academic freedom and public interest to safeguard Meta

Dr. Joan Donovan, a well-known online disinformation expert, has accused Harvard University of ending her project and forcing her out to protect its ties with Facebook's parent company, Meta. In a legal filing, Donovan claims that the university violated her free speech rights and academic freedom to protect the interests of major donors connected to Meta/Facebook. These allegations raise concerns about the power of tech giants over supposedly independent research.

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's $500 million donation allegedly played a role

Donovan believes that the pressure started when the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a charity founded by Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, promised $500 million to support a new AI center at Harvard. Donovan's lawyers argue that this donation shows significant financial influence. They stated, "There are a handful of tried-and-true means to coerce someone or some entity to do something they would not otherwise do, and influence through financial compensation is at or near the top of the list."

No involvement in Donovan's exit from Harvard: CZI

In response to the allegations from Donovan, a spokesperson from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative said, "CZI had no involvement in Dr. Donovan's departure from Harvard and was unaware of that development before public reporting on it."

Harvard's response to allegations

Harvard University has strongly denied Dr. Donovan's allegations. James Francis Smith, a university spokesperson, stated that claims of unfair treatment and donor interference are false and filled with inaccuracies and baseless insinuations. He explained that, according to long-standing policy, all research projects at Harvard Kennedy School must be led by faculty members, and Donovan was hired as a staff member. When no faculty member was found to lead the project, it was given over a year to wind down.

Donovan's associate denied the accusations

Latanya Sweeney, a Harvard professor who collaborated with Donovan on the Facebook documents project called FBarchive, also rejected Donovan's accusations. "The number and nature of inaccuracies and falsehoods in the document are so abundant and self-serving as to be horribly disappointing." Sweeney says Meta had no influence over FBarchive or their work. She added that they gave Meta the opportunity to review the archive for security and privacy issues and suggest redactions, which they independently chose to accept or reject.

Whistleblower Aid seeks investigation

Whistleblower Aid, a nonprofit legal organization that previously worked with Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, submitted a disclosure on Donovan's behalf. It requested an investigation into Harvard's actions and "all appropriate corrective action" to protect academic freedom. Libby Liu, the CEO of Whistleblower Aid, described the situation as a "shocking betrayal of Harvard's academic integrity and the public interest." The Massachusetts Attorney General's office has received the disclosure and is currently reviewing it.