The game was on hold since early morning

Here's why Fortnite is down

By Akash Pandey 10:43 am Mar 09, 202410:43 am

What's the story Fortnite fans have faced a frustrating day as the highly anticipated launch of Chapter 5: Season 2, inspired by Greek mythology, was delayed due to extended server downtime. Epic typically takes down the servers at 3:00am ET for maintenance and to prepare for significant updates, but this time they remained offline until the time of writing. Even after the maintenance period ended, players reported difficulties logging in and accessing the game.

Official consideration

Epic Games addresses ongoing issues

The Fortnite Status account on X acknowledged the issues, stating that developers are working to resolve problems related to several in-game tasks. Epic Games status page claimed that everything would be operational following the v29.00 update's maintenance window, informing players they could preload the new update "in about five hours." However, many players are still struggling to access the game. Meanwhile, DownDetector also reveals the game has encountered server problems in the past few hours.

