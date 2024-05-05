Next Article

Users now have increased control over who can quote their posts

Threads introduces innovative 'Quote Control' feature: How does it work

By Akash Pandey 10:44 am May 05, 202410:44 am

What's the story Threads, the widely-used social media platform, has launched a new 'Quote Control' feature aimed at enhancing user experience. The feature is an extension of an existing one that allows users to regulate who can respond to their posts. Adam Mosseri, the head of Threads and Instagram for Meta, shared this development hoping it would "help keep Threads a more positive place and give people more control over their experience."

Accessibility

Feature unavailable on desktop, accessible via mobile app

The quote control feature is not yet available on the desktop web browser version of Threads. However, users can access it through the Threads mobile app. The quote and reply controls are combined into a single dropdown menu, providing users with options to open conversations to "Anyone," or restrict it to "Profiles you follow" or "Mentioned only."

User protection

Update aims to curb trend of users "dunking" on others

The latest update is expected to reduce the trend of users "dunking" on others, a term used when someone quotes another user's post with the intent of mocking them. While this modification doesn't stop users from taking screenshots and sharing posts they find objectionable, it does lower the likelihood of a series of "dunks" pushing the original post into viral status.