Apple to introduce RCS support by 2024-end, says Google

By Akash Pandey 03:58 pm Mar 29, 2024

What's the story Google has subtly suggested that Apple is set to introduce Rich Communication Services (RCS) support for its iPhones by fall 2024. This information was briefly visible on Google's newly launched Messages page, which hinted at the upcoming iOS 18 update. The page, first discovered by 9to5Google, highlighted the benefits of RCS and featured a section titled "coming soon on iOS."

Hidden confirmation

Announcement embedded in source code

Although the information is no longer directly visible on Google's Messages page, Apple's RCS adoption announcement remains embedded in the source code. The code states: "Apple has announced it will be adopting RCS in the fall of 2024. Once that happens, it will mean a better messaging experience for everyone." This statement aligns with Apple's previous announcement in November about developing RCS support, without providing a specific timeline.

RCS benefits

Google's push for RCS to improve messaging experience

Google has been urging Apple to incorporate RCS to reduce the "Green bubble-blue bubble" distinction. While RCS won't eliminate this difference, it will enable Android users to send high-resolution media to iPhone users. Last year, Google added new features for RCS including a profile, Photomoji, and improved audio quality for voice notes. These features are reportedly being used by a billion people monthly.

Legal implications

Apple's RCS support announcement amid legal battle

The revelation of Apple's plans for RCS compatibility coincides with the initiation of a legal battle by the US Department of Justice against Apple over alleged monopolistic practices. Interestingly, the lawsuit includes "green bubbles" as a security concern. Last November, after persistent requests from Google and others, Apple agreed to support RCS on iPhones, with Google now providing a more precise launch timeframe: "fall of 2024."

Information

RCS support could debut with iOS 18

The "fall of 2024" launch timeframe suggests that RCS could debut with iOS 18, which is set to be announced on June 10 but only released alongside the iPhone 16 series later this year.