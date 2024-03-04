Next Article

The iPhone SE 4 will offer Face ID authentication (Representative image)

Here's how Apple iPhone SE 4 will look like

By Akash Pandey 01:08 pm Mar 04, 202401:08 pm

What's the story Apple is developing its fourth-generation iPhone SE, featuring a modern design. According to CAD renders obtained by 91mobiles, the device will have a sleek and modern look—similar to the iPhone 14. While the release date is still up in the air, some are guessing the low-cost iPhone could make its debut in 2025. To recall, the current-generation iPhone SE was released in 2022.

Design and dimensions

Bigger than the existing model

The new iPhone SE 4 is rumored to sport a 6.1-inch display, a major step up from the current 4.7-inch screen. Plus, it'll have a notch to house the Face ID sensors and a front-facing camera. At the back, it will have a single camera cutout and a flash. As for size, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to measure 147.7x71.5x7.7mm, compared to the current model's dimensions of 138.4x67.3x7.3mm.

Rumored specifications

What else to expect from iPhone SE 4?

Rumors suggest iPhone SE 4 might feature USB-C and an Action button that is currently exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models. Although there's no confirmed release date yet, the device has been in the rumor mill for about 18 months. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported last April that Apple had put its development on hold. There are chances we might see the iPhone SE 4 make an appearance at this year's fall event alongside the iPhone 16 series.