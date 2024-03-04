Next Article

Transition to a Meta account is must

Meta to delete all Oculus accounts by March 29

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:33 pm Mar 04, 202412:33 pm

What's the story Meta has informed Oculus users that their accounts will be deleted on March 29, 2024, unless they migrate to Meta accounts. This move is essential for users to retain access to their apps, store credits, in-app purchases, achievements, friends list, and content created with Oculus. Users received an email from the company, emphasizing the importance of migrating their accounts before the deadline.

Timeline

Meta is urging a transition since 2020

Meta started shelving Oculus accounts back in 2020 and urged new users to sign up with Facebook accounts in their place. However, in 2022, the firm added an option to create a Meta account for users who did not want to link Facebook accounts with Quest headsets. Finally, in January 2023, users were barred from logging in to their old Oculus accounts. If you want to continue using your Oculus, now is the time to make a jump.

Conditions

Migrating Oculus accounts to Meta

To make the switch from an Oculus account to a Meta one, users need to visit the designated page and sign up for a Meta account using the same email address linked to their Oculus account. This process ensures that all data, games, and other purchases saved on the Oculus platform will be accessible. The Verge attempted to contact Meta for additional details but did not receive an immediate response.

Steps

How to make the transition?

To migrate from an Oculus to a Meta account using web browsers, follow this link (https://auth.meta.com/). Surprisingly, many individuals who have already transitioned to Meta accounts, are getting emails announcing the termination of Oculus ones. We do not know whether it is a glitch, or whether all Oculus users are getting one.